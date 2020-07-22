ISRAEL MYERS "Mickey"
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, ISRAEL "Mickey" MYERS of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sheila Orgel Myers. Devoted father of Shelley (Todd) Engel and Beth (Terry Kleeman) Carchman. Loving grandfather of Randi (Richard) Leshin, Jayme (Justin) Boling and Maxwell (Jennifer) and Ian (Marina) Carchman. Cherished great-grandfather of Landon and Ilan Leshin, Piper and Dax Boling and Theodore Carchman. Funeral service will be private, shiva will be held in Columbia. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice, www.jssa.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.