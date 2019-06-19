

IVA MONARI PIORKO (Age 89)



On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Iva passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Her positive attitude and humor inspired us right up to her last day.

Iva was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elias Piorko, and her grandson Paul Piorko. She is survived by her sister, Maria Monari; her four children: Morris (Muskie) and his wife Donna, Gecksen (Jack), Amelia (Ami), Gabriel (Gabe) and his wife Cathy; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9304 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD on Friday June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will be celebrating her life at the home of Morris and Donna Piorko immediately after the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to an animal rescue group of your choosing, in her name. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.