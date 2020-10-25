1/1
IVAN REEDER
1963 - 2020
Ivan Alec Reeder  
On October 20, 2020, Ivan Alec Reeder passed away after a two year battle with Glioblastoma. Born in the District of Columbia on May 31, 1963 to Bernard Paul Reeder and Marjory (Stewart) Reeder. Ivan grew up in Vienna, Virginia and was a graduate of Oakton High School in 1980. He was an IT specialist and worked for VISA for 28 years before retiring in 2015. He and his wife were long-time season ticket holders to the Washington Capitals and were thrilled when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2018. He is survived by his wife of nearly 18 years, Robin (Van Fleet); mother, Marjory (Stewart) Reeder; sisters, Paula Rankin, Annette Reeder, Laura Toregas (Bill), and Elaine Reeder; Laura's children, Nancy Toregas, Wyatt (Holly) Toregas - and their children Alex and Ava. A private service will be held on October 29 at 2 p.m. but will be live streamed: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/alexandria-va/ivan-reeder-9860171 [dignitymemorial.com]. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation: https://glioblastomafoundation-remember-honor.everydayhero.com/us/in-memory-of-ivan-reeder">glioblastomafoundation-remember-honor.everydayhero.com/us/in-memory-of-ivan-reeder [glioblastomafoundation-remember-honor.everydayhero.com].

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
