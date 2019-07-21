

IVAN SCHRODER



Ivan Schroder passed away on May 25, 2019. The beloved husband of Mary Schroder, his wife of 63 years, he is also survived by his daughters Kirsten Fisk, Astrid McHugh, and Ingrid Schroder and his grandchildren Alexandra Fisk, Carreña Nuñez, Tasha Fall, and Conrad Gowland. Ivan was born in 1929 in Chile and lived there until coming to the United States for graduate school. He attended MIT and then Columbia University, where he received his doctorate in Physics. Most of his career was spent working for the National Institute for Science and Technology. Ivan enjoyed "experimenting" in the kitchen during his free time and was an incredible cook. Services are scheduled on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD 20896