(Age 78)
On Saturday, August 17, 2019, God in his mercy quietly beckoned his son Ivan to receive his reward. Affectionately called "Ray". Ray leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Willa Jean, brother, James (Peggy) Smith, Lillie Dell Smith and an adopted brother, Ronald E. Smith. He leaves a host of relatives and life long friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 30, at First Baptist Church of Marshall Heights, 4934 B Street, SE, Washington, DC. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Internment with military honors will take place at Maryland National Memorial Park .