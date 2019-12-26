The Washington Post

IVEY WRIGHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVEY WRIGHT.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1636 E. Capitol St, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1636 E. Capitol St, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Ivey Louise Lawrence Wright  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Wife of the late Lawrence Lee Wright. She is survived by her son, Ivan Wright (Susan); grandson, Melvin Wright; sister-in-law, Leola Lawrence; and a host of other family members. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 E. Capitol St, NE. Washington, DC 20003 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Private burial in Arlington National Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Greene Funeral Home, Inc., Alexandria, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0089
funeral home direction icon