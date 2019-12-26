Ivey Louise Lawrence Wright
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Wife of the late Lawrence Lee Wright. She is survived by her son, Ivan Wright (Susan); grandson, Melvin Wright; sister-in-law, Leola Lawrence; and a host of other family members. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 E. Capitol St, NE. Washington, DC 20003 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Private burial in Arlington National Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Greene Funeral Home, Inc., Alexandria, VA.