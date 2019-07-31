Ivory Leviticus Gadsden, jr.
On April 20, 2019, God called Ivory Leviticus Gadsden, Jr. home to rest surrounded by the love of his wife, mother, other family members and friends. Born on July 30, 1943, Ivory was a truth seeker, who loved life and Family. He cultivated and enjoyed diverse and multicultural friendships. He also was the Family's historian and was fiercely proud of his 50 years of sobriety. His funeral was held on April 30, 2019, in Timmonsville, South Carolina. He is, and will continue to be, greatly missed.