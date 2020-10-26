Jørn Justesen

January 31, 1944 – October 27, 2019



Jørn Justesen, a well-known expert in coding theory, communication and data compressions, passed away October 27, 2019 at home in Alexandria, Virginia. During his long career, Jørn was very active in setting up cooperative projects with Danish and European companies and organizations. For many years he was involved in contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA). The first of these projects was used by the ESA satellite Giotto, which visited the Comet Halley in 1986. His notable research results include the construction of low-complexity asymptotically good error-correcting codes, discovery of fast decoding algorithms for Reed-Solomon and algebraic-geometric codes, as well as research into construction and properties of convolutional codes. "Justesen Codes" are named after him. In addition to his practical achievements, Jørn was recognized for his substantial theoretical contributions to coding theory. In 1974 he received the IEEE Browder J Thompson award for the most outstanding paper by an author under the age of 30 in any IEEE publication and in 1991 received the IEEE Information Theory Society Best Paper Award. In 1975 the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) awarded him the DrTechn degree, the highest academic distinction within engineering and technological science in Denmark. In 1976 he was appointed DTU's Professor in Communication Theory, DTU's youngest full professor ever. In 2004 he was awarded the title of Professor Honoris Causa from the Institute for Problems of Information Transmission, Moscow, Russia. Jørn was very much loved and respected by family, friends, colleagues and students. His interests, knowledge, and leadership in academic and political activities were broad and inspiring. As president of the student organization at DTU in 1968, he was active in the formulation and implementation of innovative laws for all of Danish higher education. As Professor he encouraged and inspired generations of students and researchers with insightful suggestions and support. His love of outdoor life included tennis, and extensive hiking, cycling, running, and skiing, both alone and with his family. He was a warm and loving father and husband. Jørn, who figured so meaningfully in so many people's lives, is very much missed by his many friends and colleagues around the world. Jørn Justesen was born in Frederiksberg, Denmark, on January 31, 1944 to Michael Anker Justesen and Klara Elna Margrethe Bach. Jørn and Karen Krist Justesen were married in 2000. His previous marriage, to Jette Christy Geertsen, ended in divorce. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Dines Christy Justesen and Gunver Christy Justesen. Burial was in Herstedoster churchyard in Albertslund, Denmark.

