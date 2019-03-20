J'NEL COLE

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Loving and devoted mother of Tierra Cole, Briana Brown and Makaila Ryland; sister of Candice Cole, William Cole, Jr. and Shannon Benton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Leon, Ariana, Taariq, Jayceon, Loghan and Zy'Aire and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Cole will lie in state at the Metropolitian United Methodist Church, 3385 Metropolitan United Methodist Church Road, Indian Head, MD 20640 on Friday, March 22 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by STEWART.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019
