J.B. BROWN
J.B. "Barry" Brown left this world to be with his lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He played in the NFL from 1966-1971 for the Baltimore Colts, New York Giants, and New England Patriots before transitioning to a career in real estate development. He leaves behind his wife, Jeanne; four children, Tara, Tiffany (Michael), Keely (Matt) and Ian (Maureen); 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and family man. XOXO Matthew 25:21. Funeral services at a later date.