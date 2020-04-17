Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. BERNARD NEBEL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



J. BERNARD NEBEL

The greatest man to ever love us and whom we will ever love, J. Bernard "Bernie" Nebel passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's at his home in Ashton, MD. Bernie, age 80, was born in 1939 in Washington, DC to Joseph Francis Nebel and Rosalie Lucia Kelly before moving to North Chevy Chase at age 3. His father was a DC builder responsible for such icons as the Fannie Mae building (currently City Ridge), which was Bernie's first construction job at age 18. Bernie followed in his father's footsteps, working in construction until the day he passed, lastly as owner of NCB Construction. Bernie met the love of his life, Carole Elisabeth Shaub, when she was 15 and he was 16. They were high school sweethearts, marrying September 26, 1959, celebrating 60 years of marriage in 2019. They raised four children, Joseph Bernard, Jr. (Anya A. Randall), Donald Anthony (1962-1963), Theresa Elisabeth (Douglas W. Robinson), and Michele Lucia (David L. Peake); and seven grandchildren: Matthew W. Robinson, Joseph N. Robinson, Ryan D. Peake, Mareike E. Nebel, Charles J. Peake, Michael J. Peake, and Thomas C. Robinson. Bernie was passionate about his work and family and was known for his never-ending sense of humor, encompassing warmth and boundless compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, www.curealz.org . A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

