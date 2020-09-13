Passed away suddenly on September 8, 2020. He was born in 1938 and grew up on the East coast. David went to Virginia Tech and received his doctorate degree from the University of Illinois in Mechanical Engineering. He had a distinguished career in government service which included working for the Department of Defense and NATO headquarters in Brussels. David is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ginger Martin. He is survived by his Loving family which includes his sister, his two children and their spouses and two grandsons. Private services will be held at a future date. Condolences can be expressed by visiting