1/
J. EARLE ELLIOTT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

J. EARLE ELLIOTT, JR. (Age 95)  
A lifelong resident of Chevy Chase, Md., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 of natural causes at Brighton Gardens, Friendship Heights. Earle graduated from St. Albans School in 1943, where he was a superlative athlete and thereafter joined the United States Navy. After WW II, he attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, graduating in 1948. He thereafter had a rewarding career with the District of Columbia government, rising to the level of Director of Parks and Recreation. Earle was a longtime member of Columbia Country Club and was an accomplished tennis player.He was predeceased by his wife, Sallie E. Elliott and is survived by his brothers-in-law, Robert E. L. Eaton, Jr. (Carolyn) and Charles H. S. (Henry) Eaton (Bonnie). Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the St. Albans School, Washington, D.C. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved