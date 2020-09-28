A lifelong resident of Chevy Chase, Md., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 of natural causes at Brighton Gardens, Friendship Heights. Earle graduated from St. Albans School in 1943, where he was a superlative athlete and thereafter joined the United States Navy. After WW II, he attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, graduating in 1948. He thereafter had a rewarding career with the District of Columbia government, rising to the level of Director of Parks and Recreation. Earle was a longtime member of Columbia Country Club and was an accomplished tennis player.He was predeceased by his wife, Sallie E. Elliott and is survived by his brothers-in-law, Robert E. L. Eaton, Jr. (Carolyn) and Charles H. S. (Henry) Eaton (Bonnie). Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the St. Albans School, Washington, D.C. Please view and sign the family guestbook at