

J. Greg Millett



Of Bethesda, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Greg was born January 23, 1945 (1-23-45) in Brooklyn, NY to Lorraine and Jim Millett. He moved to the Washington, DC area about 50 years ago, where he met his wife, Mary Ann. The first half of his career was spent in residential and commercial construction. He spent the last half of his career as a civil servant in disaster and emergency management. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann and their four children: Leigh Millett Castro (Javier); Bryan Millett (Elizabeth); Carley Gutierrez (Xavier); and Devin Millett. He is also survived by five adoring grandchildren: Ayanna, Lucia, Ava, Mateo and Caroline. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6 at Little Flower Catholic Church in Bethesda, MD.