

J. Honori Campbell Gaines "Honi" (Age 97)

An extraordinary person who lived through extraordinary times passed away on August 19, 2020.Born in Grapeland, Texas, moved to Washington, DC in 1942, to work at U.S. Coast Guard sending letters of condolence and personal effects to families of deceased WWII servicemen. Continued her civil service at the Department of Labor and the Department of Agriculture as a Federal Women's Program Manager EEO Specialist and manager for Headquarters staff. Retired in 1986 from government service after more than 31 years. Married Joseph P. Gaines in 1946. They had three children and settled in Hyattsville, MD. Honi lived the "Golden Rule" embracing all she met and impacted the lives of many. An active volunteer, advocate and mentor for women, and was an exemplar of achievement. Honi leaves her children, Denny Gaines, Patti Caudell, Kathy Swekel, their spouses, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Hospice of Cabarrus County, NC. Celebration to be held at a future date.



