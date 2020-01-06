The Washington Post

J. JEFFREY SESOK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. JEFFREY SESOK.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima
Gaithersburg, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

J. JEFFREY SESOK  

On January 2, 2020 of Germantown, MD. Beloved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Christina and Nicholas. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Margaret and siblings, Cheryl and Mark. Survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima, Gaithersburg, MD, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Heroes.org or Hope Connections for Cancer Support. Please sign the guest book at: www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.