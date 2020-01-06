J. JEFFREY SESOK
On January 2, 2020 of Germantown, MD. Beloved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Christina and Nicholas. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Margaret and siblings, Cheryl and Mark. Survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima, Gaithersburg, MD, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Heroes.org
or Hope Connections for Cancer Support.