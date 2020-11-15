J. Martin Lebowitz, MD "Marty"
Beloved father and grandfather, died peacefully on November 8, 2020 one day shy of his 82nd birthday. Marty grew up in South Shore Chicago and attended South Shore High. He earned his BA and MD from Northwestern University and completed his residency at Johns Hopkins Brady Urological Institute in 1969. He served as a Urologist in the Navy for two years, including six months of active duty in Vietnam. Marty treated hundreds of patients (mostly in private practice) until his retirement in 2000. He worked to improve the delivery of health care in Northern Virginia, by volunteering on many medical committees at Inova Fairfax Hospital, and by serving as a member of the Fairfax County Health Care Advisory Board for several years. He cherished his family and the arts above all and was a member of the Cosmos Club. He is survived by his daughter, Dana Schultz (Jeff), his son, Adam (Nicholas Lewis), and adoring grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Schultz. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (née Meltzer), and brother, Ronald. The family will not be holding a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Obama Foundation (www.Obama.org
).