STERN J. Michael Stern On August 2, 2020 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, Michael Stern, age 81, peacefully left this world following a sudden illness. His beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce (née Duran) was at his side. He is survived as well by his daughter, Lise Stern of Cambridge, MA and son Avidan (Linda) Stern of Wilmette, IL. His grandchildren are Gabriel Stern-Robbins, Shoshi Stern-Robbins, Joshua Stern, Emily (Jared) Kerzner, and Zachary Stern. Grandson Eitan Stern-Robbins predeceased him in 2013 as a result of an epileptic seizure. Michael was born September 5, 1938 in Leipzig, Germany. His parents, Drs. Joseph and Leontina Stern, arrived in this country as refugees two months later following the terror of Kristallnacht, bringing with them infant Michael and his 2-year-old sister Raya who survives him. The family settled in Clarence, NY. In gratitude for the safety and opportunity they found here, the Stern family, in their various professional and volunteer capacities, dedicated their lives to helping others. Michael held a B.A. and M.A. in French from Columbia University. Commencing with positions in the budget and legislative branches of the former U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, he developed a distinguished career in government that included serving many years as staff director of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee under Sen. Russell Long of Louisiana. He later worked as a legislative analyst for the Investment Company Institute. For over 50 years, Michael was a prominent member of his synagogue, Adas Israel Congregation, where he and Joyce were among the founding families of the lay-led prayer service called the Adas Israel Havurah. A gifted scholar and linguist, Michael mentored hundreds of congregants, training them in Torah reading, leading them in study, and teaching them synagogue skills. Recognition of these selfless contributions occurred throughout his life and culminated in 2018 when the synagogue created a unique honor for Michael by designating him a Master Teacher. A livestreamed graveside service at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney MD was conducted August 5, 2020 by the synagogue's senior rabbis, Aaron Alexander and Lauren Holtzblatt. It was held under the auspices of the Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home through its contract with the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street NW, Washington, DC 20008 or to Our Place of New Trier, a community mission providing activities and support to teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Contact info@ourplaceofnewtrier.org
