

J. Peter Kissinger (Age 71)



Ardent transportation safety advocate J. Peter Kissinger passed away suddenly on February 19, 2019 in Edmonds, Washington. He and his wife, Willie, had recently relocated from Arlington, Virginia after 45 years in the area.

Throughout his career, Peter's goal was to save lives by improving transportation safety. After graduating from the Coast Guard Academy, his focus expanded from boating safety to the National Transportation Safety Board and then to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety as President and CEO in his quest to make travel safer. He contributed to innovations and evaluations of technologies to become a leader in national and international transportation safety.

A man of many interests and hobbies, he was especially known for Peter's "world-famous" Nuts. As a life-long Philadelphia sports fan, he was beyond ecstatic when his team won the 2018 Superbowl. He was a generous and warm friend, whose wit and thoughtfulness were appreciated by all who knew him. We celebrate being lucky enough to have had him in our lives as long as we did.

Peter is survived by the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Willie (Barbara) Kissinger; his beloved niece Jonica and her husband, Alex; her parents John and Cathy Williams; many cousins and a life-long family of friends thankful to have been touched by his gentle soul.

The family requests that you honor Peter's devotion to saving lives through traffic safety with a donation to the Roadway Safety Foundation. Your contributions will support his life's work through both US (usRAP) and international (iRAP) projects.