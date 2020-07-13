CROUT J. RICHARD CROUT, M.D. Dr. J. Richard ("Dick") Crout passed away on July 9, 2020 after a long battle with bladder cancer. He was the loving husband of Carol K. Crout for 66 years and the proud father of daughter Linda Spevacek of Naples, FL, son Keith of Rockville, MD and son Andrew of Newark, DE, and grandfather to Carl and Dylan Spevacek. Dick was a physician scientist who loved his family, his public service to the nation and the beauty of the planet we live on. Dr. Crout was best known professionally for serving as the Director of the Bureau of Drugs at FDA from 1973-1982. This was a particularly formative period in FDA history just after the thalidomide episode and passage of the New Drug Amendments of 1962. He was a key leader in developing the policies and regulations that govern to this day the regulation of drugs in the U.S. He recruited young physician-scientists, statisticians, pharmacists, and epidemiologists who provided a generation of leadership for future decades. Dick always felt grateful to have had the opportunity to serve at the beginning of an era, triggered by a new and powerful law. Few people have such good luck. The details of drug regulation have evolved through the years, but the science-based foundation built then remains. During his career, Dick was called to testify at some 50 Congressional hearings and had several appearances on 60 Minutes with Mike Wallace. Dick rose to the rank of Rear Admiral and in 1977 was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal of the Public Health Service, its highest honor. Dick also holds an honorary Doctor of Medicine from Uppsala University in Sweden. Dick was born in Portland, Oregon on December 30, 1929. His family later moved to the Midwest where he went to high school in Columbus, Ohio, and then to Oberlin College (g. 1951) and Northwestern University Medical School (g. 1955). During his senior year of medical school he married his sweetheart, Carol Keith of Kalamazoo, MI, thereby rescuing her from a PhD. program in psychology at the Univ. of Michigan. Before going to FDA, Dick was in academic medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and at the Michigan State College of Human Medicine as head of Clinical Pharmacology. In 1984 Dick joined Boehringer Mannheim Pharmaceuticals Corporation as its Vice President for Medical and Scientific Affairs. He also served on the Board of the U.S. Pharmacopeia and, after his retirement in 1994, on several biotech boards. Carol and Dick sailed on the Chesapeake Bay for 16 years in their Tartan 37 sailboat Ragtime and knew almost every gunkhole north of Mobjack Bay. They sailed charters in New England, the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Turkey. They barged with friends for six weeks in France on the Canal du Midi and the canals of Burgundy and Brittany. In retirement they were members of the No Name Wine Group, and Dick played tennis for 35 years with a group of FDA friends. Every summer was reserved for their beloved cottage in Michigan on Elk Lake near Traverse City-a place of fun and beauty, with life-long friends as neighbors. With the help of the local land conservancy, he and his family have supported the preservation of more than a mile of shoreline and over 1000 acres of farmland and forest in the Torch River-Lake Skegemog area of Michigan. Dick greatly enjoyed his last 10 years living at Ingleside at King Farm, a retirement community in Rockville. He was the first chairperson of the Healthcare Committee and a member of several other committees and the Men's Book Club. Though never having sung before, he became a decent tenor in two choruses and loved it. A memorial concert will be held at a later date.A memorial concert will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store