

J. RONALD REEVES "Ron"



Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, J. Ronald "Ron" Reeves of Juno Beach, FL passed away on May 1, 2020. Ron is survived by his adoring family, wife Dorothy; son Christopher; daughter-in-law Kimberly; and grandson John. Ron formerly lived in Alexandria, VA where he raised his family, and worked in Washington, DC, where he rose through the ranks of US Airways, eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Government Affairs until he retired in 2002. Upon "retirement" Ron founded a private consulting firm, Ron Reeves and Associates. Ron was widely known for his outgoing, friendly nature; kindness and generosity; and his infectious smile and laughter. Ron especially loved sharing jokes and stories with others, and he had a special talent for making everyone he encountered feel included and important. Ron loved to play golf, and shared many memorable times golfing with friends in Florida and on golf trips with his family around the world. Ron's colorful presence will be profoundly missed by all who know him, but especially by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ron's name to the . A Catholic mass will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate and honor Ron's life