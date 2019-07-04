J. KENNETH SCHWARTZ
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, J. Kenneth Schwartz of Bethesda, MD. Predeceased by his daughters Joanie Sandusky (surviving Stephen) and Julie Kwait. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Tempchin Schwartz; his children Marcy Schwartz (Rick Shain), Leslie Sadlier (Armand) and Adam Kagan (Jamie); his grandchildren Abbie and Samantha, Caroline Jean (C.J.) and Hallie, Kristofer and Lauren and Natalie, Corey and Leigh, Alex and Elaina; and his nine great-grandchildren. A chapel service will be held Friday, July 5, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. Interment will follow right after the service. The family will be observing Shiva on Saturday, July 6, 7 to 10 p.m. at Fox Hill Residences, 8300 Burdette Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817. Memorial contributions may be made to the Strathmore Music Center (www.strathmore.org
).