J. SCHWARTZ

Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, MD
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Fox Hill Residences
8300 Burdette Rd
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
J. KENNETH SCHWARTZ  

On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, J. Kenneth Schwartz of Bethesda, MD. Predeceased by his daughters Joanie Sandusky (surviving Stephen) and Julie Kwait. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Tempchin Schwartz; his children Marcy Schwartz (Rick Shain), Leslie Sadlier (Armand) and Adam Kagan (Jamie); his grandchildren Abbie and Samantha, Caroline Jean (C.J.) and Hallie, Kristofer and Lauren and Natalie, Corey and Leigh, Alex and Elaina; and his nine great-grandchildren. A chapel service will be held Friday, July 5, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. Interment will follow right after the service. The family will be observing Shiva on Saturday, July 6, 7 to 10 p.m. at Fox Hill Residences, 8300 Burdette Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817. Memorial contributions may be made to the Strathmore Music Center (www.strathmore.org).

Published in The Washington Post on July 4, 2019
Funeral Home Details