1/1
Jabbur Baird
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jabbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jabbur Baird
The family of Huda Jabbur Baird is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in 1931, in Nebek, Syria, to Tawfic Jabbur and Najeebeh Jabbur. She received her higher education at AUB (Beirut, Lebanon). After a brief career as a medical lab technician in Beirut and Albany, NY, she joined her husband James T. Baird, Jr., (deceased) in world travels and job assignments including Viet Nam and Algeria, ending in Rockville, MD, in 1969. Since 1994, she resided at Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD.
Huda was known for her gracious hospitality and generosity to friends and family alike. She was predeceased by brothers Munir Jabbur, Albany, NY and Samir Jabbour, Montreal, Canada; her parents; and her beloved husband. She is survived by a sister, Munira Jabbur, Beirut, and brother, Munther Jabbur, Wilmington, NC; and nieces Rima Macksoud, Norma Youssef, Rula Jabbour, Leila Anton, Lina Jabbour, and Maya Jabbur, as well as nephews Adam Jabbur and Michael Jabbur. Extended immediate family includes sisters-in-law Ellen Jabbur, New York, NY, Nouhad Jabbour, Canada, and Barbara Jabbur, North Carolina. She is also mourned by Mrs. Bruce Baird (Byung-Ran), Robert Baird, Bruce Baird, Brian Baird, Merah Baird, and Haerah Baird.
Due to current health concerns, a private interment occurred August 29, 2020; a memorial will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved