Jabbur Baird

The family of Huda Jabbur Baird is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in 1931, in Nebek, Syria, to Tawfic Jabbur and Najeebeh Jabbur. She received her higher education at AUB (Beirut, Lebanon). After a brief career as a medical lab technician in Beirut and Albany, NY, she joined her husband James T. Baird, Jr., (deceased) in world travels and job assignments including Viet Nam and Algeria, ending in Rockville, MD, in 1969. Since 1994, she resided at Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD.

Huda was known for her gracious hospitality and generosity to friends and family alike. She was predeceased by brothers Munir Jabbur, Albany, NY and Samir Jabbour, Montreal, Canada; her parents; and her beloved husband. She is survived by a sister, Munira Jabbur, Beirut, and brother, Munther Jabbur, Wilmington, NC; and nieces Rima Macksoud, Norma Youssef, Rula Jabbour, Leila Anton, Lina Jabbour, and Maya Jabbur, as well as nephews Adam Jabbur and Michael Jabbur. Extended immediate family includes sisters-in-law Ellen Jabbur, New York, NY, Nouhad Jabbour, Canada, and Barbara Jabbur, North Carolina. She is also mourned by Mrs. Bruce Baird (Byung-Ran), Robert Baird, Bruce Baird, Brian Baird, Merah Baird, and Haerah Baird.

Due to current health concerns, a private interment occurred August 29, 2020; a memorial will be held at a future date.

