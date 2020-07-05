Of Martinsburg, WV passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence.Born March 24, 1931 in Rochester, New York he was the son of the late, Draper Wilson Armstrong and Gladys LaRue Armstrong.He retired from NOAA, and was a member of St. Augustine Church in Williamsport, MD. He is survived by his wife, Helen Baker Downs Armstrong; a son, David Armstrong; daughters, Linda Stacho and her husband, John, Teresa Prescott, and Barbara Jean Wastler; six grandchildren, Michele Stacho, Andrea Barnes, J. Stephen Puddy, Kelli Koehl, Dustin Armstrong, and Britni Cooke; and 10 great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marlyn Saunders.A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father John Jicha officiating at a later date.Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland.Online condolences may be offered at