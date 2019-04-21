JACK S. BAILEY
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Devoted husband of the late LaVerne F. Bailey; loving father of DuWayne S. Bailey (Michele), Donna Bailey Petty (the late Jerome Petty), David C. Bailey (Renee) and Dionne Bailey Moore (Anthony). Also survived by his brother Sam Bailey (Elaine) and sister-in-law, Louella Bailey; seven grandchildren, Jerome Jr., Kiana, David Jr. (Megan), Kyle, Jared, Daniel, and Bailey; five great-grandchildren, Tamirah, Deja, Avery, Ethan and Zariah; and a host of family and friends. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 3601 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020. Viewing 10 a.m.; Homegoing service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.