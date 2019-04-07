JACK BARBEE

JACK W. BARBEE (Age 84)  

Of Vienna, VA, on April 3, 2019, at his home. Beloved husband of Sue Barbee; father of Sharon Wootten (Michael) and Linda Mitchell (Bill). He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. on Monday, April 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorial services will be held at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St., NE, Vienna, VA on Tuesday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, cbf.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2019
