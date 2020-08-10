JACK BLACKWAY



Jack William Blackway

Of Woodbridge, VA died of natural causes Monday, August 3, 2020. Jack was born in Mechanicsburg, PA February 12, 1951. He graduated from Carlisle High School and received a degree in Criminal Justice from the College of the Canyons in Valencia, CA. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1972 including a tour in Vietnam. Jack was a resident of Woodbridge, VA since 1991 during which he completed a 30 year career with the DOD Defense Logistics Agency, retiring as the Program Manager for the Defense Demilitarization Program. Jack is survived by his son Jared of Carlisle, PA and his sister, Gwen of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. All services are private.



