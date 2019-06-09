

Jack Fulton Caldwell



Of Alexandria, VA, passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 82. Jack was born on May 2, 1936 to Miriam and Fulton Caldwell of Pocatello, ID. He was a lifelong resident of Alexandria; serving two years in the U.S. Army as a radio repair instructor at Ft. Belvoir and later worked for Verizon from where he retired after 30+ years. He is survived by his wife Sandra Caldwell; daughter Jackie Goodnight and her husband Mark Goodnight, daughter Jeri Malone and stepson Chris Paulsen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Paige, Sydney, Abby, and Cameron. There will be a private family service. Please share online condolences with the family at