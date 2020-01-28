

Jack Castro died on January 26, 2020 at home, surrounded by devoted family, following a brief illness. Mr. Castro was born on November 28, 1927 to the late Proctoso and Bertha Castro. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, the love of his life, Beebe Henderson Castro; his daughter, Caryn Raley (Mike Raley); and sons, Jon Castro (Sharon Jack Castro died on January 26, 2020 at home, surrounded by devoted family, following a brief illness. Mr. Castro was born on November 28, 1927 to the late Proctoso and Bertha Castro. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, the love of his life, Beebe Henderson Castro; his daughter, Caryn Raley (Mike Raley); and sons, Jon Castro (Sharon Smith ) and Dale Castro (Leola Toomer-Castro); granddaughters, Michelle Perkins (Trevor Perkins), Megan Crandall (Scott Crandall); grandson, Derric Castro (Yolonda Castro); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Leah, and Grant Perkins, Amori Castro and Kamya Castro, Drew, Gavin, Nathan and Bryce Crandall.

Mr. Castro was an outstanding three sport athlete at Western High School in Washington, DC and graduated in 1947. He was All High in football, basketball, and baseball. He played four years in the Cleveland Indians organization. Mr. Castro is a member of the Georgetown Boys Club Hall of Fame, High School Jocks Reunion Hall of Fame of Washington, DC and the Home Plate Club Sandlot Hall of Fame of Washington, DC.

Mr. Castro had life long friends from the Georgetown Boys and Girls Club including Sleepy Thompson, Benny Rodill, Ed Lawler, Mouse Mallon, and Ted Chaconas.

Mr. Castro stated that meeting Beebe and have a great family was the greatest honor of his life. He coached many teams with the Shady Side Boys and Girls Club, and was proud that he was the first to integrate the sports teams with his wife, Beebe.

Mr. Castro worked 30 years with the Carpenters Union of Washington, DC.

Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 905 Galesville Road, Galesville, MD 20765 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment Private. The family invites all who wish to a luncheon at the Pirates Cove Restaurant, 4817 Riverside Dr., Galesville, MD 20765 following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .