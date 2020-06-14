JACK WILLIAM COLBY (Age 95)
Passed away due to natural causes at his home in Fairfax County, Virginia on June 2, 2020.Jack is survived by his children, Charles (Robin), Thomas (Leslie), James and Melissa (Michael Kemp); nine grandchildren, Kristina (Ken Woodland), Elizabeth (Johnnie Abel), Matthew (Carmel), Luke (Laura), Hannah (Joshua Hodge), Erin (Loren Larson), Jordan Kemp (Nicki), Zachariah Kemp (Rebecca); eleven great grandchildren, Zoe, Colby, Lydia, Kate, Liam, Rhys, Lois, Anna, Jack, Jude and Talia. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Elouise Glenna (Moylan), his parents, Charles and Mary Janette (Ott), sister, Ann and his first grandchild, Brian Colby.Jack was born on August 15, 1924 in Washington, D.C. He attended Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia where he was distinguished serving as Commandant of the Cadet Corp and has resided at his present address in Fairfax County, Virginia since 1950.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family plans to inter Jack at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, Virginia on August 20, 2020. If circumstances allow, the family intends to invite friends for a Remembrance Reception, including a Military Honors presentation for Jack at the burial site on that date. Should you wish to be notified of details as they develop of this Remembrance timetable, send your contact email address and telephone number to: cwcolby71@gmail.com including "Jack Colby" in the email "Subject" line.A more comprehensive Obituary is available on the Tribute Page for Jack at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, Virginia (www.everlywheatley.com). This site enables friends to provide condolences and comments to Jack's family.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity that supports an issue closest to your heart.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.