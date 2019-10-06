Jack D. Dickens (Age 74)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his sisters Marie Grant and Carrie Berry. He is survived by his sister, Margie Edmonds; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Spirit of Love and Deliverance Baptist Church, 5050 Beech Place, Temple Hills, Maryland. The interment will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park.