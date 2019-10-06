The Washington Post

JACK DICKENS

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Spirit of Love and Deliverance Baptist Church
5050 Beech Place
Temple Hills, MD
Notice
Jack D. Dickens (Age 74)  

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his sisters Marie Grant and Carrie Berry. He is survived by his sister, Margie Edmonds; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Spirit of Love and Deliverance Baptist Church, 5050 Beech Place, Temple Hills, Maryland. The interment will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
