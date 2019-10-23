

Jack Goldstein (Age 87)



Jack Goldstein, a loving, kind and dedicated family man, a courageous and strong officer in the United States Army, and a successful executive at Science Applications International Corporation, peacefully passed away at his home in McLean, Virginia on Monday night, September 23, 2019, with his son and daughter at his side. As Jack used to say, he lived a long and full life filled with the love of family and the successes of his careers, who had no regrets other than missing Dorothy, his wife of 59 years, who passed away three years ago. Jack is survived by his children, Pamela Goldstein Sauber and her husband Dick Sauber, and Larry Goldstein and his wife Dianne Goldstein, and his four grandchildren, Jessica and Elyse Sauber, and Jaclyn and Jordanna Goldstein.