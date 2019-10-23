Jack Goldstein (Age 87)
Jack Goldstein, a loving, kind and dedicated family man, a courageous and strong officer in the United States Army, and a successful executive at Science Applications International Corporation, peacefully passed away at his home in McLean, Virginia on Monday night, September 23, 2019, with his son and daughter at his side. As Jack used to say, he lived a long and full life filled with the love of family and the successes of his careers, who had no regrets other than missing Dorothy, his wife of 59 years, who passed away three years ago. Jack is survived by his children, Pamela Goldstein Sauber and her husband Dick Sauber, and Larry Goldstein and his wife Dianne Goldstein, and his four grandchildren, Jessica and Elyse Sauber, and Jaclyn and Jordanna Goldstein.
Jack, who was born in New York City and moved at age 13 to Charleston South Carolina, was a West Point graduate who lived the values of his alma mater of duty, honor, country. He was a man of integrity and strength in both his work and home life. Jack's eye twinkle sparkled brightest when he was with his family or rooting on the Yankees or Nationals. Jack will be buried alongside his wife, Dorothy, at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a full honors military service. Lunch will be provided for family and friends after the service at his daughter's home in Washington DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to support either the Stroke Comeback Center, 145 Park Street, Vienna VA 22180, www.strokecomebackcenter.org
, or the , www.woundedwarriorproject.org
.