JACK GREENSPAN
On February 26, 2020, Jack Greenspan, cherished husband of Lois Greenspan (nee Pohl); loving father of Steve Greenspan, Ricky Greenspan (Tammy), and Brad (Elizabeth) Greenspan; devoted brother of the late Norman (Mildred) Greenspan and Frank (Lois) Greenspan, and brother-in-law of the late Charles Beek and Phyllis Beek; adored grandfather of Lisa (Todd) Elling, Carly Greenspan, Jeffrey Greenspan, Sean Greenspan, Jason Greenspan, and Cole Greenspan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Cemetery - Falls Church, VA on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Shiva will take place at The Village at Rockville, 9701 Veirs Dr., Rockville, MD from 12 noon to sundown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org
).