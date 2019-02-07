Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK HARVEY.



Jack Harvey



On January 3, 2019 our beloved brother, uncle and friend Jack Harvey passed away unexpectedly in his home in Falls Church, Virginia. He was born on June 5, 1952 in Arlington, Virginia to Nelson and Libby Harvey both deceased. He is survived by brothers Robert and Michael (Valerie) and nieces and nephews Meredith (Tommy), Daniel (Whitney), Patrick (Mitra),

Samantha (Sam) and Grace. He was also the champion of Andrew and Megan

Paukstitus. He will be missed and loved by all his family and friends. Arrangements are being made by Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, Virginia. There will be a memorial service at 12 noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, Virginia preceded by a private interment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.