

Jack Kalagher



On Thursday, December 12, 2019, John Joseph "Jack" Kalagher died peacefully in Rockville, Maryland. Beloved husband of Mary C. (Prendergast) Kalagher, loving father of Mary "Kim" Mazzarella (Julio), Tara Giunta (Ken), John "Jay" Kalagher (Carey), Erin Meissner (Ted), and Shannon Banes (Christian), loving grandfather to 16 grandchildren (Alanna Hart (Brendan), Adrian (Alicia) and Micaela (Kevin Schaeffer) Mazzarella; Mackenzie, Reilly, and Sydney Giunta; Kendall, Maggie, and Kayleigh Kalagher; Colin, Jack, and Tara Meissner; and Kirk, Avery, Colton, and Hayden Banes); and 6 great grandchildren.

Jack, born in Worcester, MA on December 14, 1933 to John and Margaret Kalagher, had three older sisters (Anne, Theresa and Fran) and attended Cranwell Jesuit Prep in Lenox, MA. He graduated, as an Air Force ROTC cadet, from the College of the Holy Cross. At graduation, he was commissioned an officer in the US Air Force. He earned his MBA from Columbia University.

Jack was in the first wave of the computer industry and co-authored the first business computer language while at Columbia. He was a serial entrepreneur, founding several companies in the software and systems consulting sectors. In his retirement, he was a financial consultant, and at the age of 75 earned his Series 7 and Series 79 certifications.

A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Rockville MD, followed by internment at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Potomac, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , www.alz.org