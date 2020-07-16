JACK J. KLAWANS "Happy Jack"
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Jack J. Klawans, "Happy Jack", of Fairfax VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep. His beloved wife of 57 years, Marlyne, predeceased him in 2006. A native Washingtonian, he was the devoted father of three daughters, Jill Mendelson, Harolyn Small, and Jodi Klawans (Scott Saylor). Beloved brother of the late Elaine Salen, and cherished "Poppi" of Aaron (Shawna) Mendelson, Rachel (Betsy) Philpott, Andrea (Ben) Page, Brett (Liz) Small, Sara and Kelly Clarken. Great grandfather of Jack, Ethan, Owen and Piper. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Jack was honored to be part of America's Greatest Generation, serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII.He took pride as the owner of Jack Klawans Chevrolet for more than 30 years. He will be missed by many of his devoted dealership employees who were like his own family.Due to Covid 19 Concerns, the funeral will be private. A memorial service will be planned for the future. Memorial Contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
or a charity of your personal choice.