JACK KRAVITZ
Jack Kravitz (Age 83)  
Passed away on June 6, 2020 at Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy, MD. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sally. He is survived by his loving children Dennis (Mechel), Betsy (Howard Marx), and Dan (Tori); and grandchildren Shaun (Kathleen), Lisa, Mallory, and Eliza. He is buried at Mt. Lebanon Cemetary in Adelphi, MD. He served his country in the Coast Guard from 1957-1959. He worked for the Federal Government for 28 years, retiring as a Records Chief for the Immigration and Naturalization Service. His passion was working with the Washington District Football Officials Association as a referee and commissioner for 45 years. He will be dearly missed by his many family and friends. No Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
