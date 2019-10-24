JACK MACFADDEN
On Sunday, October 20, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Evelyn Macfadden; devoted father of Nina Helwig and Wayne Macfadden; loving grandfather of Stephanie Helwig, Jonathan Helwig, Austin Macfadden and Olivia Macfadden. Jack was a retired schoolteacher from the NYC School system for 35 years, and a Veteran of WWII
in the Army Air Corps. He was also an active volunteer with the NCJW, the Rockville JCC, and the Commander of the JWV Post 58. A chapel service will be held Sunday, October 27, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd.; with interment and military honors to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the NCJW Montgomery County, MD Section, or the JWV Post 58. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.