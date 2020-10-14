1/1
JACK MARSH
JACK TERRY MARSH  
Early Friday, October 2, 2020, Jack Terry Marsh died suddenly. Beloved Husband of Anna B. Marsh (Deceased); loving father of Brenda J. Jones and Terry S. (Benita) Marsh; devoted grandfather of Adriane T. Jones and Andrea P. Jones; proud great-grandfather of Sean A. Otero; and caring brother of Sonja L. Marsh. Jack is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and relatives are welcome to visit the family on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a Catholic Prayer Service in the Chapel of Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746, (301)736-1616. Live streamed via the Marshall-March website, www.marchfh.com. Click on obituaries. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
