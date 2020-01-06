The Washington Post

JACK MITCHELL (Age 69)  

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Patricia Davis Mitchell; father of Hailey Mitchell; brother of Jeff Mitchell. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of his life will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 818 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project on Government Oversight (pogo.org) or to Shepherd's Table (shepherdstable.org).

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 6, 2020
