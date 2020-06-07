MOSKOWITZ JACK MOSKOWITZ Jack Moskowitz died peacefully in his sleep at home in Washington, DC on June 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Jack is survived by his wife of 72 years, Faye Stollman Moskowitz; and his children, Shoshana and Peter Grove of Washington, DC, Frank Moskowitz and Heidi Findley of Canal Winchester, OH, Seth Moskowitz and Cheryl Michaly of Chicago, IL and Netanya, Israel and Elizabeth and Jeffrey Korns of Potomac, MD and Julie Lapore of New York, NY. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Helen Grove (Mac LeBuhn) of Chicago, IL, Henry Moskowitz of Los Angeles, CA and Jonathan Korns of Potomac, MD and in-laws Reuben and Susan Stollman of Columbia, MD and Barbara Stollman of Southfield, MI, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and longtime friends, as well as his devoted caregivers. He is preceded in death by his brother, Irving Moskowitz of Detroit, MI and brother-in-law, Chaim Stollman of Southfield, MI. Jack was born on March 2, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Frank and Helen Moskowitz. Upon graduating from Cass Technical High School, Jack served in the military where he trained at Yale University to be a translator. He earned his BA in Education and Juris Doctorate at Wayne State University. Jack and Faye were married on August 29, 1948. In 1962, Jack and his family moved to Wash-ington, DC where he began a distinguishedcareer on Capitol Hill. In addition to serving as a staff member for the Senate Committee on Refugees and Escapees, Jack was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense specializing in civil rights and industrial relations. After his service in the Pentagon, Jack became an advocate for progressive causes as part of the original staff of Common Cause. He ended his full-time career serving as Senior Vice-President for Government Relations for the United Way of America working closely with the Independent Sector to advance social causes In retirement, Jack served many years as a Mediator for DC Superior Court. He was also an avid student, earning a BA in Religion at George Washington University when he was well into his 70's. As the DC Jewish Community Center's longest serving board member, Jack was deeply involved with Theater J. He also served as the biggest supporter for his wife and noted author, Faye Stollman Moskowitz as she pursued her career at the George Washington University. Beloved in Cleveland Park where he and Faye have resided for 60 years, he is remembered for his great honesty, intellect, sense of humor and "Yiddishkeit." A private funeral is being held and a memorial service will be scheduled when conditions permit. May Jack's memory be a blessing. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests that donations be made in Jack's memory to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, www.naacpldf.org Service entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.comwww.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.