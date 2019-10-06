Jack Wayne Nobles
Passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Beaumont, TX on January 3, 1940 to Horace "Bo" Jewett Nobles and Earlis "Babe" Martha Matthis. After graduating with a degree in architecture from Texas A&M, Jack eventually settled in Reston, VA where he remained until his passing. Our lovable contrarian is survived by his sister Nancy Elizabeth Nobles Sheffield; son Mark Wayne Nobles; daughter Jill Ashley Nobles; daughter-in-law Kerry Lynn McGovern Nobles; and granddaughter Ashley Christine Nobles. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Greenpeace or Best Friends Animal Society.