Jack Rayman
Of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Annette Glaser Rayman; father of Cindy (Glenn) Easton, Cathy (Robert) Kramer; grandfather of Lisa (Kenny Davis) Easton, Amy (Zack) Steinborn, Alex Kramer, and Hanna Kramer; beloved brother of the late Melvin Rayman (Sue), uncle, cousin, and friend. Virtual funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m., and can be viewed on the Sol Levinson & Bros. website, followed by a private burial at Chizuk Amuno Arlington Cemetery in Baltimore. Please contact family members for the Zoom shiva link scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice
