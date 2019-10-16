

JAck Roof



On October 9, 2019 Jack Roof, 80, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Roof; daughters, Shelley (John) Teras, Karen Roof, and Connie (Tom) Kohler; his grandchildren, Lucas Kohler, Kimberly Teras, and Kiera Kohler and a host of other family and friends. Jack was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL before moving to Washington, DC as a young man where he met Beverly. He had a successful IT career at MD Park & Planning Commission. Jack enjoyed antique cars, visiting Florida, fishing, golfing, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd., Highland, MD 20777.