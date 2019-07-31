

Jack F. Rosen

(Age 90)



Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Rockville, MD, passed away July 28, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Gail of 69 years, his children Steve (Robin) Rosen, Larry (Debi) Rosen, and Bonnie (Rob) Clausen. He was also the loving grandfather of Erica (David) Lipman, Stacy (Mark) Hammerschmidt, Jason Rosen, Jamie Rosen, Dara (Jesse) Motko, and Tracy Clausen (Drew Hellmann). Adoring great-grandfather of Emma and Ben Lipman, Mia and Ava Hammerschmidt and Asher Motko. Jack was generous, friendly and humble. He was loved by many and he will be dearly missed. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney MD. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Larry and Debi Rosen on Thursday night and on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. Donations in his name can be made to or the .