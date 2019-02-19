JACK SANDS

Jack Merwin Sands (Age 87)  

A retired U. S. Park Police and Marine Corps veteran of Waldorf, Maryland, died on February 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Services at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Procession to leave the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. for 11 a.m. Service and interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Any Soldier Inc., P.O. Box 715, Waldorf, MD 20604 or online at www.anysoldier.com. Online guestbook available at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
