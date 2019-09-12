|
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald and Sharon's residence
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald and Sharon's residence
SEGAL JACK P. SEGAL, M.D. Dr. Jack P. Segal, 95, beloved husband of the late Lila Segal, passed away on September 10, 2019, after suffering for many years from a rare form of neuropathy. He also was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Gertrude Segal, brother Robert and son Barry. Loving father of Barry, Susan, Donald and Nancy; cherished grandfather of Sarah, David, Samuel, Rachel, Alexandra and Benjamin; devoted great-grandfather of Eli and Ethan; and dedicated brother of Nate. Born in Washington, DC in 1924, Jack grew up on 14th Street and was a lifelong Washingtonian. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from George Washington University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship training in Cardiology and Internal Medicine at Boston City and Georgetown University Hospitals. He also served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, Medical Corps. Jack had a long and illustrious career including serving at different times as President of the Washington Heart Association, Member and Treasurer of the Executive Committee of the American College of Cardiology, and Co-chief of Cardiology, President of the Medical Staff, Man of the Year and a member of the Board of Trustees all at Sibley Hospital. In addition, he was an Emeritus Clinical Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center. In the summer of 1946, Jack met Lila at Camp Airy/Louise. They were married the following year and celebrated 70 wonderful years together. Jack had a zest for family, tennis, skiing, photography, travel, bridge, golf, and food and was truly a lifelong learner. He always had a sympathetic ear for family, friends, and his patients and was loving, generous, funny and caring. Later in life, Jack volunteered at the Spanish Catholic Medical and Mercy Clinics. His spirit lives on with all those whose lives he touched. Graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, at 2 p.m.. at King David Memorial Gardens (National Funeral Home/National Memorial Park), 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042, Block 21, Lot 327. Family and friends will be gathering at Donald and Sharon's residence from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bethesda Help at www.bethesdahelp.org or to a . In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bethesda Help at www.bethesdahelp.org or to a .
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
