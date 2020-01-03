The Washington Post

JACK SERBER

Service Information
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, DC
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5630 Wisconsin Ave
in the Terrace Room
Chevy Chase, DC
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5630 Wisconsin Ave
in the Terrace Room
Chevy Chase, DC
View Map
Notice
Jack Serber  

Died in his sleep on January 1, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Shirley, his wife of 79 years; his children, Pat (Arthur) Neustadt, Peter (Patricia Friedman), and Bob (Suzan Pierce); grandchildren, Laurie (Stephen) Gilbertson, Michael (Etsuko); Jill, Dan (Michelle), Julia (Brett) Johnston, Michelle, and Marc; and nine great-grandchildren. Jack's first love was his family. He was also dedicated to Israel and spent countless hours serving the Jewish community.
Services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will sit Shiva at 5630 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 80815 in the Terrace Room on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, January 6, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
