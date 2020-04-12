The Washington Post

JACK THALHIMER (1928 - 2020)
Jack A. Thalhimer  

Died April 8, 2020, in Springfield, VA. Born November 20, 1928 in Fï¿½ï¿½rth, Bayern in Germany, he immigrated to the United States in 1940, settling with his parents and grandparents in Richmond, VA. He became a U.S. citizen in 1946. Graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond; Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now Virginia Tech) in industrial engineering; MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
He served as an officer in the US Air Force in the early 1950's. A longtime resident of the Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax County, he worked as a government contractor with Honeywell and Alliant Techsystems. Preceded in death by wife, Norma Jean and son, John. Jack is survived by son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Sheila of Washington, DC; and daughter-in-law, Ellen and grandchildren, Jacob and Melanie of Marietta, GA. Private funeral. Family requests no flowers; in lieu please make donation to .
