

Jack Barton Wenger

"Bart" (Age 80)



Of Takoma Park, MD, passed away July 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving sister, Sharron Spurling (and husband Wayne) of Littleton, CO. He was predeceased by parents, Jack Barton Wenger Sr. and Dorothy Jane Heidenfeldt Wenger.

Bart was born in San Francisco and attended La Sierra College in California. He was drafted by United States Army in 1962 and was stationed at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). While at WRAIR, he received training in histopathology at Walter Reed's Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP). At the end of his enlistment in 1964, he moved to Takoma Park and joined the staff at AFIP's histopathology laboratories. For the rest of his career, he worked in the research lab to develop new staining procedures, supervised lab teams, and trained others to use special stains. In 2000 he received the "Sirilo "Lee' Luna Laboratorian Life Time Achievement Award." Bart will be missed by family, adopted family, friends, and neighbors.

No service is planned. Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy.